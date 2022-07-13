Kohl’s discount for teachers will return for the second year in a row but with increased savings, the retailer shared exclusively with Axios.

What’s happening: For three days — from Friday through Sunday, July 17 — educators and school staff can get 25% off eligible in-store purchases with a valid school ID, an increase from last year's 20% discount.

The big picture: Amid record inflation, retail sales are expected to grow 7.5% during the mid-July through Labor Day shopping season, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse forecast.

Details: Kohl’s discount is for K-12 teachers, day care and early learning educators, post-secondary educators and school staff who present proper identification at stores nationwide.

The discount cannot be used with other percentage-off coupons.

Exclusions apply with certain brands and categories excluded.

What they’re saying: "Teachers and school staff deserve thanks and recognition every day, especially as they have persevered throughout the recent unprecedented school years," Christie Raymond, Kohl's interim chief marketing officer, told Axios.

Target teacher discount returns Sunday

Meanwhile, Target is offering teachers a one-time 15% discount starting Sunday and through Sept. 10.

Target's discount is 15% off school supplies and other items through the retailer’s Target Circle loyalty program.

Educators need to go through a verification process through Target Circle.

Go deeper: