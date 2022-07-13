Wednesday brings fried freebies for National French Fry Day to McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and more in a week already filled with Prime Day deals and free Subway sandwiches.

Driving the news: July 13 is the annual made-up holiday of the potato side, but the date may change in the future if fast-food sister chains Checkers and Rally’s are successful in their push to move "Fry Day" to Friday.

The chains have launched a "Fry Day To Friday" petition to ask National Day Calendar "to permanently change the date of the fry-tastic holiday to the second Friday of July starting next year."

Many other food holidays don't have set dates including National Donut Day, which is held on the first Friday in June.

What they’re saying: "The last time National Fry Day fell on a Friday was exactly 15 years ago, which I find to be a total fry fail," said Frances Allen, president and CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

"Not having the beloved holiday fall on Fridays just doesn't make sense,” Allen said.

The big picture: Fast-food giants are using free fries to build bigger customer databases and drive digital sales, Hope King writes for Axios Closer.

What’s next: National Mac & Cheese Day is Thursday and Sunday is National Ice Cream Day.

National Fry Day 2022 deals

The following deals are offered at participating locations nationwide Wednesday, while supplies last.

Most offers require being signed up for a loyalty program or ordering with an app.

To be on the safe side, check with your closest location to see if they are participating.

McDonald's free fries for Fry Day

McDonald's is giving away free large fries through its mobile app Wednesday and no purchase is necessary.

On Fridays, McDonald's regularly has an app offer for free medium fries with a $1 or more purchase.

Meanwhile, the fast-food giant also has deals through July 31 for its “Camp McDonald’s,” which includes menu hacks, limited merchandise and music performances.

Burger King Fry Day: Free chicken fries

Burger King Royal Perks members can get free fries daily as part of the “frequent fry’er club” and on Wednesday the chain is offering free Chicken Fries with a $3 purchase.

The offer is available on the chain's app, website and at participating restaurants.

Wendy’s Fry Day free fries

Wendy’s Fry Day deals last through Friday and require a mobile order purchase.

On Wednesday, get any size fry free with any mobile order purchase.

Thursday’s deal is free small seasoned potatoes with any breakfast mobile purchase.

And on Friday, get a medium fry with any size fry mobile order purchase.

Checkers and Rally's free fries through Friday

Checkers and Rally's are giving a digital coupon for a free medium order of seasoned fries for signing the "Fry Day To Friday" petition.

The coupon is redeemable through Friday, July 15.

Sonic Fry Day freebie

Sonic Drive-In is giving away free tots and fries, courtesy of Heinz, Wednesday with any in-app purchase.

Choose medium tots or fries with the app order.

Limit one redemption per app user.

Hardee’s National French Fry Day offer

Hardee’s My Rewards members who make an in-app purchase Wednesday that includes fries (a la carte or as part of a combo), will receive free fries for the rest of the year.

Details: Eligible users will receive a free small fry order with a purchase mobile offer in their My Rewards account that can be redeemed one time per day July 14 through Dec. 31.

Jack in the Box Fry Day deal

Get two medium fries for $2 Wednesday with an offer in the Jack in the Box app at participating locations.

Limit one per order.

Charleys Philly Steaks free fries

Charleys Rewards app members can get free fries with any cheesesteak purchase Wednesday.

Details: The deal is available for in-store orders and online at participating locations, including for customers ordering a pickup and delivery order through the chain’s website.

