Subway giving away free sandwiches Tuesday from new menu

Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday to celebrate the launch of its Subway Series menu.

Driving the news: The chain launched the menu with 12 new sandwiches last week and is calling the change "the most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history."

Details: The first 50 consumers to ask for the promotion at participating restaurants will get a free 6-inch Subway Series sub of their choice, the fine print says.

The giveaway runs for two hours local time or while supplies last.

There's a limit of one per person and there are no substitutions, according to the fine print.

Flashback: Last year, Subway launched the Eat Fresh Refresh menu with 20 menu updates and did a similar sub giveaway on July 13.

Subway Series menu: 12 new subs

The new Subway Series menu is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each that you can order by name or number and come with a combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and type of bread.

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ

Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

