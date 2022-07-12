Skip to main content
Subway giving away free sandwiches Tuesday from new menu

Kelly Tyko
Subway Monster sub
The Monster sub is one of the 12 new sandwiches on the Subway Series menu. Photo courtesy of Subway

Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday to celebrate the launch of its Subway Series menu.

Driving the news: The chain launched the menu with 12 new sandwiches last week and is calling the change "the most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history."

Details: The first 50 consumers to ask for the promotion at participating restaurants will get a free 6-inch Subway Series sub of their choice, the fine print says.

  • The giveaway runs for two hours local time or while supplies last.
  • There's a limit of one per person and there are no substitutions, according to the fine print.

Flashback: Last year, Subway launched the Eat Fresh Refresh menu with 20 menu updates and did a similar sub giveaway on July 13.

Subway Series menu: 12 new subs

The new Subway Series menu is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each that you can order by name or number and come with a combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and type of bread.

  • Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster
  • Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss
  • Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ
  • Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

