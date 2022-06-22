Kraft Macaroni and Cheese changing name to "Kraft Mac & Cheese"

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is getting a rebrand with a new blue box and shorter name "Kraft Mac & Cheese."

Driving the news: The 85-year-old brand revealed a new look Wednesday for its comfort food, which still includes a noodle smile but now it's "even more delicious and dripping with creamy, cheesy goodness," parent company Kraft Heinz said in a news release.

Meanwhile, dozens of Kraft's pasta products have been hit with price hikes recently because of rising costs of ingredients, labor and transportation, CNN reported.

CNN said there was a 20% hike for a 7.25-ounce dish of Kraft Big Bowl Macaroni and Cheese and a 3.5% increase on a pack of EZ Mac.

What they're saying: Kraft said the change from “macaroni and cheese” to “mac & cheese” is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand.

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves,” Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager, said in a statement.

“There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers,” Lee said.

Between the lines: Brand rebrands aren't new and Kellogg announced Tuesday it would split itself into three independent companies, Axios' Ivana Saric reported.

What's next: Kraft's new packaging will start to hit store shelves in August.

The updated look will start to appear across the brand's social channels and website this summer.

