Biden outlines plan to lower gas prices by $1 a gallon
President Biden made his case for his proposed three-month federal gas tax holiday Wednesday and asked states to suspend their gas taxes as he outlined a plan to lower high gas prices by $1 a gallon.
Driving the news: Biden spoke Wednesday afternoon of how the gas tax holidays were one part of his plan along with the federal tax holiday waiving the federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon tax and the 24-cent diesel tax.
- State gas tax rates vary but Biden said they average 30 cents per gallon.
- Biden pointed to Connecticut and New York which have already temporarily suspended their taxes and Illinois and Colorado have delayed tax increases.
- Biden placed blame for the high gas prices on Russian President Putin, who he called a "menacing dictator" and the "Putin Price Hike."
Details: Aside from the tax holidays, Biden is calling on the industry to increase refining capacity.
- He asked the companies running gas stations and setting prices to "bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you are paying for the product."
- Biden also said the country needs to grow and harness more energy and lower the price of electric vehicles.
What they're saying: "Together these actions could help drop the price at the pump by up to $1 a gallon or more," Biden said. "It doesn't reduce all the pain but it would be a big help."
- "I'm doing my part and I want Congress, the states and the industry to do their part as well," Biden said. "And let's remember how we got here. Putin invaded Ukraine."
- "But the simple truth is gas prices are up almost $2 a gallon because of Vladimir Putin's ruthless attack on Ukraine," Biden said. "We wouldn't let him get away with it."
- "We're doing everything we can to reduce this pain at the pump now," Biden said.
Reality check: Biden's plan is likely going nowhere in Congress, with Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) saying that the bill would be "dead on arrival," Reuters reports.
Meanwhile, automakers are plunging investments into electric vehicle development and production — and AlixPartners expects EVs to account for 1 in 3 global vehicle sales by 2028, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
- While electric vehicles eliminate the need for gasoline, most people still don’t own one and can’t afford one.
