A suspension of the federal gas tax would deliver a degree of relief at the pump, but don't expect a windfall of savings.

Why it matters: Drivers have been reeling from $5-a-gallon gas — more in some states — at a time when other prices have also been soaring.

President Biden is weighing a suspension of the 18.4-cent-per-gallon tax, which has been steady for 29 years, and contributes to the Highway Trust Fund.

The big picture: The average driver of a large SUV — one of the most popular vehicle types in the country — would save about $4.60 a week, according to calculations by GasBuddy.

That's about $239 a year, though it's hard to envision the gas tax suspension lasting that long.

Altogether, it would equal savings of about $70 million per day for American drivers, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan tells Axios.

The impact: Based on $5 gas, a gas tax holiday would equal savings of less than 4% per gallon.

Yes, but: Cheaper gas could have a countervailing effect by increasing demand and then driving retail prices back up, De Haan warns.

The nation's gasoline refinery capacity is already straining to keep up with demand. U.S. domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels to 217.5 million last week.

A tax suspension "could exacerbate the imbalance between supply and demand that has led us to record high prices," De Haan says.

Keep in mind: Suspending the gas tax would also deprive the nation's infrastructure of critical dollars for improvements.

The bottom line: A federal gas tax holiday might gather bipartisan support in Washington, but it won't make a big dent at the pump.