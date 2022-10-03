McDonald's Happy Meals for adults launch complete with toys
McDonald's is serving up nostalgia with new “boxed meals” for adults that look like Happy Meals and even include toys.
Driving the news: The limited-edition combo meals launching today are part of the fast-food giant's collaboration with popular streetwear fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market and will be available while supplies last.
Why it matters: McDonald's said it is reimagining the "feeling of pure joy when you ordered a Happy Meal as a kid" with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box for adults to reignite "a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”
Details: There are two different meals — a Big Mac and 10-piece Chicken McNuggets — each coming with an order of medium fries and a medium drink plus the toy, McDonald's told Axios.
- The box will be available in restaurants, at the drive-thru, by delivery and on the chain's app.
McDonald's adult Happy Meal toys
State of play: One of four toys is included as "a surprise" with the meal: Three iconic McDonald's characters Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie, along with a new "Cactus Buddy!" figure.
Yes, but: Pictures of the toys provided by McDonald's show the classic characters have had a bit of a facelift with four eyes like Cactus Buddy, the smiley-face mascot of Cactus Plant Flea Market.
Adult Happy Meal price varies
Meanwhile, how much the meals will cost will vary as McDonald's said individual restaurants will determine prices.
Flashback: McDonald's past collabs with celebrities including Travis Scott, BTS and Mariah Carey have helped drive restaurant sales and created a buzz for the chain.
- The Travis Scott Meal, McDonald's first celebrity meal since 1992, was released in September 2020 and led to nationwide ingredient shortages.
Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's merchandise
The collab includes a line of merchandise from shirts to a Grimace chair launching online at 11am ET Monday.
Of note: Ordering the special meals through McDonald's app and being opted into MyMcDonald's Rewards earns an automatic entry for a chance to win weekly giveaways of "Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s" items.
- McDonald's said no purchase is necessary to enter and entries can also be submitted at a special Appstakes website.
