McDonald's is serving up nostalgia with new “boxed meals” for adults that look like Happy Meals and even include toys.

Driving the news: The limited-edition combo meals launching today are part of the fast-food giant's collaboration with popular streetwear fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market and will be available while supplies last.

Why it matters: McDonald's said it is reimagining the "feeling of pure joy when you ordered a Happy Meal as a kid" with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box for adults to reignite "a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

Details: There are two different meals — a Big Mac and 10-piece Chicken McNuggets — each coming with an order of medium fries and a medium drink plus the toy, McDonald's told Axios.

The box will be available in restaurants, at the drive-thru, by delivery and on the chain's app.

McDonald's adult Happy Meal toys

State of play: One of four toys is included as "a surprise" with the meal: Three iconic McDonald's characters Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie, along with a new "Cactus Buddy!" figure.

Yes, but: Pictures of the toys provided by McDonald's show the classic characters have had a bit of a facelift with four eyes like Cactus Buddy, the smiley-face mascot of Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Adult Happy Meal price varies

Meanwhile, how much the meals will cost will vary as McDonald's said individual restaurants will determine prices.

Flashback: McDonald's past collabs with celebrities including Travis Scott, BTS and Mariah Carey have helped drive restaurant sales and created a buzz for the chain.

The Travis Scott Meal, McDonald's first celebrity meal since 1992, was released in September 2020 and led to nationwide ingredient shortages.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's merchandise

The collab includes a line of merchandise from shirts to a Grimace chair launching online at 11am ET Monday.

Of note: Ordering the special meals through McDonald's app and being opted into MyMcDonald's Rewards earns an automatic entry for a chance to win weekly giveaways of "Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s" items.

McDonald's said no purchase is necessary to enter and entries can also be submitted at a special Appstakes website.

