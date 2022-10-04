Let's talk about why Tuesday is one of the best days of the year for saving on tacos: It's National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday.

The big picture: Like with other made-up food holidays, restaurants are rolling out deals and freebies, mostly through their loyalty programs that have been growing as consumers look for ways to beat inflation.

Restaurants have been raising prices as the cost of ingredients and labor increase along with transportation.

Loyalty programs at most restaurants are replacing paper coupons.

Some programs offer early access to new menu items through rewards programs, like what Taco Bell did with its Mexican Pizza.

National Taco Day deals and free tacos 2022

Taco Day is held annually on Oct. 4 and the following deals are available Tuesday unless otherwise noted. It's also National Cinnamon Roll Day and National Vodka Day.

Be smart: Not all locations are participating, so to be on the safe side consider checking before heading out. Most of these offers will require a purchase and an app.

Small, local businesses may also have deals and some will post on their social media channels.

Taco Bell subscription returns for Taco Day

Taco Bell’s Taco Lover’s Pass makes a one-day return for National Taco Day in the U.S.

Details: For $10, Taco Bell Rewards members can buy a subscription to redeem a taco a day for 30 days on the chain’s mobile app.

Options: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

What’s next: After buying the pass, a hidden category will unlock on the app menu where you can choose a taco and redeem for 30 days.

Yes, but: If you're not already a loyalty member, get a freebie for joining Taco Bell Rewards on the app or website.

7-Eleven Taco Day mini tacos for $2

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes have a Taco Day deal for loyalty members. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get 10 mini tacos for $2 Tuesday.

Del Taco Day deals for Tacoberfest

Del Taco has a month of Tacoberfest deals for its loyalty members through the Del Yeah! Rewards app or website.

Details: The monthly calendar of deals says that every Tuesday in October there are “Taco night deals” plus members earn double loyalty points all day.

From 3-11pm, get three snack tacos for $1.69 at participating locations.

El Pollo Loco National Taco Day deal

El Pollo Loco’s Tuesday promotion rewards Loco Rewards members for not ordering tacos in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Details: New and existing members who purchase $10-plus on anything besides tacos will “be rewarded with 8 free tacos in their loyalty account” to redeem between Oct. 5-31.

Also on Tuesday, the chain will have free delivery for orders placed on its app or website.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Taco Day deal, contest

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has $1.50 tacos for National Taco Day and a contest for a chance to win free tacos for a year (two tacos a week for 52 weeks).

Details: 100 Fuzzy’s Fans will be randomly selected to win free tacos for a year by placing an order Tuesday on the app or by scanning a receipt into the app.

Yes, but: There are also two ways to enter without making a purchase, which are outlined on the Fuzzy website on the contest’s terms and conditions page.

Jack in the Box Taco Day Monster Tacos deal

Monster Tacos are back at Jack in the Box now through Halloween. The limited tacos are two for $3 with a purchase while supplies last.

Moe's National Taco Day discount

Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering Moe Rewards members $5 off any meal kit Tuesday with promo code TACODAY22.

Details: Taco kits come with 12 soft flour tortillas, two proteins, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, beans, rice, sour cream and a shareable bowl of Moe’s queso.

The offer can also be used in-app and in-restaurant orders Tuesday but there’s one reward per purchase.

On the Border Taco Day deals

On the Border has $2 beef, chicken and veggie tacos, plus $3 bottled and canned beer Tuesday at participating restaurants.

Details: This dine-in only deal is available Tuesday, while supplies last.

Rubio’s free tacos for Taco Day

Rubio’s Coastal Grill is giving away free tacos for all Tuesday with any purchase.

Details: The free taco is for an a la carte taco but the chain also has all-day Taco Tuesday specials like $1.99 chicken tacos and $2.29 steak tacos.

Taco John’s Taco Day freebie with purchase

Taco John’s, which trademarked the term “Taco Tuesday,” is giving its loyalty members a reward this Tuesday.

Details: Members will get an offer for a free Beef Taco Bravo with a purchase for orders placed in the app or in-person.

National Cinnamon Roll Day deal at Cinnabon

Cinnabon Rewards members can get a buy-one-get-one free baked good offer at participating locations nationwide from Tuesday through Oct. 7.

Details: Baked goods eligible for the offer include the Classic Roll, MiniBon, 4-count of BonBites and "Center of the Roll."

Cinnabon also will deliver app and online orders without fees as part of the Cinnamon Roll Day promotion.

