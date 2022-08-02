Taco Bell says Mexican Pizza returning mid-September

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza will return to restaurants Sept. 15, more than three months after the fan-favorite sold out, the company said Tuesday.

The big picture: The fast-food chain brought back the pizza in May after axing it in 2020, but quickly experienced supply shortages and greater than expected demand.

Taco Bell said the late summer return is earlier than the fall comeback it initially planned.

The Mexican Pizza is coming back as a permanent menu item, the chain said.

Meanwhile, more than 171,000 fans signed a petition begging for the pizza’s initial return after it was cut amid menu streamlining in the early months of COVID-19.

Zoom out: Amid the pandemic, other chains also trimmed their menus with McDonald's cutting all-day breakfast, which it has not brought back.

Flashback: Taco Bell first introduced Mexican Pizza to the menu in 1985 as “Pizzazz Pizza,” CEO Mark King said in a statement, noting the fan favorite inspired infamous jingles.

Go deeper: Taco Bell redefines the drive-thru with "Defy" restaurant