Taco Bell says Mexican Pizza returning mid-September
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza will return to restaurants Sept. 15, more than three months after the fan-favorite sold out, the company said Tuesday.
The big picture: The fast-food chain brought back the pizza in May after axing it in 2020, but quickly experienced supply shortages and greater than expected demand.
- Taco Bell said the late summer return is earlier than the fall comeback it initially planned.
- The Mexican Pizza is coming back as a permanent menu item, the chain said.
Meanwhile, more than 171,000 fans signed a petition begging for the pizza’s initial return after it was cut amid menu streamlining in the early months of COVID-19.
Zoom out: Amid the pandemic, other chains also trimmed their menus with McDonald's cutting all-day breakfast, which it has not brought back.
Flashback: Taco Bell first introduced Mexican Pizza to the menu in 1985 as “Pizzazz Pizza,” CEO Mark King said in a statement, noting the fan favorite inspired infamous jingles.
