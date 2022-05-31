Taco Bell said it is not getting rid of its Mexican Pizza, but it is experiencing supply shortages.

Driving the news: Two weeks after bringing back the fan favorite, the fast-food chain said demand for the pizza was seven times higher than when it was last on menus in 2020.

Taco Bell said work to replenish "the beloved menu item is taking longer than we’d like."

The Mexican Pizza was not planned to be a limited-time menu item but back permanently.

It is now expected to return in fall 2022, according to Taco Bell's frequently asked questions webpage.

Flashback: Taco Bell brought back the pizza after nixing it in 2020 amid menu streamlining in the early months of COVID-19.

More than 171,000 fans signed a petition begging for the pizza’s return and Taco Bell said before the return it had worked to streamline operations.

What they’re saying: “Shortages of the Mexican Pizza were unexpected, and have occurred on a rolling basis,” Taco Bell said on the FAQ page, where it will post updates on the pizza's return.

"As soon as we’re able to get the Mexican Pizza back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans, it’ll be for good."

“If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that literally nothing can emotionally take the place of the Mexican Pizza for some of our fans.”

What's next: The chain postponed "Mexican Pizza: the Musical" and said it hopes to "reschedule to a later date, complete with the joy and celebratory spirit in which it was originally created."

Through June 7, Taco Bell said reward members can get double points for their first eligible purchases each day online, the app or in-store if the receipt includes a bar code at the bottom.

For a limited time, new members who sign up for Taco Bell Rewards can get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Of note: Loyalty members who joined before the Super Bowl had an offer loaded to their reward accounts for a free pizza and early access to the pizza.

Taco Bell said those who "didn’t have the chance to take advantage of the offer just yet will be eligible to redeem the offer after the Mexican Pizza returns to menus."

Go deeper: