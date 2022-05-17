Taco Bell brings back Mexican Pizza this week
Taco Bell is bringing back one of its most beloved items — the Mexican Pizza — this week.
Why it matters: The fast-food chain nixed its pizza back in 2020 amid menu streamlining in the early months of COVID-19. More than 171,000 fans signed a petition begging for the pizza’s return.
Taco Bell says it has worked to streamline operations for the pizza's return and will be leaving a lighter footprint.
What's happening: Thursday, May 19 is the first day the pizza is officially available to order at participating restaurants nationwide.
- Taco Bell Rewards members have early access Tuesday and Wednesday when ordering on the mobile app for in-store or drive-thru orders. Loyalty members who joined by the Super Bowl also will have a reward to get the pizza for free, redeemable through June 1.
What's next: New members who sign up for Taco Bell Rewards online or the chain's app can get early access to Mexican Pizza, but no free pizza. Instead, they'll get a free Crunchy Taco and other perks like a birthday reward.
Taco Bell also is making a TikTok musical, dubbed “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” featuring Dolly Parton, Doja Cat and songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. It premiers on TikTok on May 26 at 8pm ET.
Flashback: Taco Bell first introduced Mexican Pizza to the menu in 1985 as “Pizzazz Pizza,” CEO Mark King said in a statement, noting the fan favorite inspired infamous jingles.