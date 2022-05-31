If inflation and high gas prices are driving you to eat, Krispy Kreme is bringing back a way to get a sugar fix.

The big picture: Ahead of National Doughnut Day, aka National Donut Day, the chain will treat fans to free doughnuts on Friday, June 3, and said the “Beat the Pump” weekly deal will return next week.

The "Beat the Pump" promotion ties the price of a dozen doughnuts to the national average price of a regular gallon of gas.

The deal will be held every Wednesday beginning June 8 through Aug. 31.

Flashback: Krispy Kreme first offered the promotion in April, when the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline exceeded $4.

Doughnut Day 2022 deals

National Doughnut Day is held annually on the first Friday in June, and Krispy Kreme says it’s the “biggest doughnut day of the year.”

Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut of your choice June 3, no purchase necessary.

If you purchase any dozen doughnuts on Friday, you can also get a dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.

Meanwhile, Dunkin' will also give away free classic doughnuts on Friday, June 3, with a beverage purchase at participating U.S. locations.

More deals on the circular pastry are expected at both national and local shops.

There's also a doughnut holiday in November but the June celebration includes more freebies.

What they’re saying: “We love our tradition of giving fans any doughnut they want on National Doughnut Day,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, in a statement.

“But with inflation on gas prices and everything else showing no signs of easing, we hope to brighten everyone’s day, every day, this summer with our Sweet New Deal,” Skena said.

Krispy Kreme "Hot Light" means freebies

What's next: Krispy Kreme plans to offer up more free doughnuts starting Wednesday, June 8, when its iconic red "Hot Light" is on.

The neon light signals when a Krispy Kreme location has hot glazed doughnuts available.

The free doughnuts promotion will continue daily through Labor Day.

Hot light hours vary by shop and can be found on the website or you can get alerts in the chain's app.

