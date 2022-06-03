Free doughnuts are on the menu Friday for National Doughnut Day, also known as National Donut Day in some circles.

Driving the news: June 3 is the made-up food holiday for one of America's favorite treats and national chains, including 7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', are celebrating with a sugar fix.

The day of the donut was established in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

It's annually held on the first Friday in June but there's a second holiday in November with fewer deals.

Doughnut Day deals and freebies

The following deals are offered at participating businesses Friday, while supplies last. Some require being signed up for a loyalty program or ordering with an app.

7-Eleven has a buy-one-get-one free doughnut deal Friday through June 5 for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at participating locations that include Stripes stores.

has a buy-one-get-one free doughnut deal Friday through June 5 for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at participating locations that include Stripes stores. Dunkin' will give away free classic doughnuts on Friday with a beverage purchase.

will give away free classic doughnuts on Friday with a beverage purchase. Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase required and if you purchase a dozen doughnuts Friday, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.

is offering a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase required and if you purchase a dozen doughnuts Friday, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1. Duck Donuts is treating customers to free cinnamon sugar doughnuts, no purchase is necessary.

is treating customers to free cinnamon sugar doughnuts, no purchase is necessary. Shipley Do-Nuts is giving away its "glazed do-nut" with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon Friday.

is giving away its "glazed do-nut" with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon Friday. Tim Hortons loyalty members who buy a doughnut on the app or online at U.S. locations through June 5, get a free one on their next purchase.

loyalty members who buy a doughnut on the app or online at U.S. locations through June 5, get a free one on their next purchase. Many local shops also will have deals, which they will promote on social media.

Our thought bubble: The free doughnuts and deals might get you in the door, but businesses are betting that some customers will buy more doughnuts or even a cup of coffee.

Expect to find large crowds and that some shops will run out of the circular pastries Friday.

More free doughnuts coming soon

What's next: Krispy Kreme will offer up free glazed doughnuts starting Wednesday and continuing through Labor Day when its iconic red "Hot Light" is on.