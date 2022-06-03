Skip to main content
Where to get free donuts on National Donut Day

Kelly Tyko
Dunkin' is offering a deal Friday but to get a free doughnut you'll need to buy a drink. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Free doughnuts are on the menu Friday for National Doughnut Day, also known as National Donut Day in some circles.

Driving the news: June 3 is the made-up food holiday for one of America's favorite treats and national chains, including 7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', are celebrating with a sugar fix.

  • The day of the donut was established in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.
  • It's annually held on the first Friday in June but there's a second holiday in November with fewer deals.
Doughnut Day deals and freebies

The following deals are offered at participating businesses Friday, while supplies last. Some require being signed up for a loyalty program or ordering with an app.

  • 7-Eleven has a buy-one-get-one free doughnut deal Friday through June 5 for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at participating locations that include Stripes stores.
  • Dunkin' will give away free classic doughnuts on Friday with a beverage purchase.
  • Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice with no purchase required and if you purchase a dozen doughnuts Friday, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.
  • Duck Donuts is treating customers to free cinnamon sugar doughnuts, no purchase is necessary.
  • Shipley Do-Nuts is giving away its "glazed do-nut" with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon Friday.
  • Tim Hortons loyalty members who buy a doughnut on the app or online at U.S. locations through June 5, get a free one on their next purchase.
  • Many local shops also will have deals, which they will promote on social media.

Our thought bubble: The free doughnuts and deals might get you in the door, but businesses are betting that some customers will buy more doughnuts or even a cup of coffee.

  • Expect to find large crowds and that some shops will run out of the circular pastries Friday.
More free doughnuts coming soon

What's next: Krispy Kreme will offer up free glazed doughnuts starting Wednesday and continuing through Labor Day when its iconic red "Hot Light" is on.

  • The chain also brings back its “Beat the Pump” weekly deal June 8, which ties the price of a dozen doughnuts to the national average price of a regular gallon of gas.
  • Krispy Kreme's gas price deal will be held every Wednesday through Aug. 31.
