It’s graduation season and Krispy Kreme is celebrating high school and college seniors who wear class of 2022 swag Wednesday with free doughnuts.

Driving the news: The chain, which ran one of the largest COVID vaccine incentive programs last year and gave away millions of free pastries, will hold its annual Senior Day on Wednesday at participating locations. Expect long lines as this is a rare freebie in these inflationary times.

What they’re saying: “With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments!”

How it works: Any senior who wears graduate swag can get the free "Senior Day Dozen" at participating shops May 25, while supplies last.

Eligible items that count as senior swag include a cap and gown with 2022 tassel, class of 2022 apparel, 2022 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2022 class ring, graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status and more.

The special dozen includes eight Original Glazed donuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts.

What’s next: The graduate dozen is also available to purchase Tuesday and Thursday through May 29. It’s not available to purchase Wednesday.