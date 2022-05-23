Arby’s is known for being about "the meats" and for the first time in its nearly 60-year history, the fast-food chain is adding a burger to its menu.

Driving the news: In the early days of COVID, restaurants cut menus and are now adding new options or bringing back items like the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.

Details: Arby’s said Monday that the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will be available through July 31 at participating restaurants nationwide. Prices start at $5.99 but may vary by location.

The burger features an American Wagyu blended burger topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special burger sauce on a brioche bun.

There’s the option to add bacon and ranch to the burger.

Arby’s said the 6.4-ounce burger is 50% larger than McDonald’s Quarter Pounder.

What they’re saying: “Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly,” Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement shared with Axios.