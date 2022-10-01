Crocs, a favorite brand of Gen Z, is giving away free pairs of shoes in a contest to mark the brand's 20 years.

Why it matters: A new Morning Consult survey found the footwear company is more popular with people ages 18-25 favor Crocs than even their closest elders, particularly millennials, with whom they're often lumped in, Axios’ Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

Driving the news: Crocs renamed the month "Croctober" and said it will give away “tens of thousands of pairs” of its shoes each day Saturday through Oct. 7.

Details: The contest is open to enter from 10am to 3pm ET daily on Crocs website for a chance to win a Classic Lined Tie-Dye Clogs, the company told Axios.

Entries can also be made through the Crocs app.

Winners will be chosen randomly and “will be notified by email within 12 hours of the draw closing,” the Croctober page notes.

Between the lines: You need to have a free Crocs Fans account and also need to create an account with EQL, who is managing the contest.

Of note: The system requires “submission of payment information“ for winners but Crocs told Axios “giveaway winners will not be charged anything.”

Flashback: Crocs has given away around 1 million pairs of shoes to health care workers in the last three years through its “Free Pair for Healthcare” program that began in spring 2020 amid COVID.

What's next: The brand said there will be "surprise giveaways," product launches and collaboration releases throughout the month.

The made-up holiday of Croc Day is Oct. 23 and a limited-edition Croc Day Clog will be released to Crocs Club members Oct. 20 and to everyone Oct. 21.

