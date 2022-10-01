Crocs kicks off weeklong free shoes giveaway for all
Crocs, a favorite brand of Gen Z, is giving away free pairs of shoes in a contest to mark the brand's 20 years.
Why it matters: A new Morning Consult survey found the footwear company is more popular with people ages 18-25 favor Crocs than even their closest elders, particularly millennials, with whom they're often lumped in, Axios’ Jennifer A. Kingson reports.
Driving the news: Crocs renamed the month "Croctober" and said it will give away “tens of thousands of pairs” of its shoes each day Saturday through Oct. 7.
Details: The contest is open to enter from 10am to 3pm ET daily on Crocs website for a chance to win a Classic Lined Tie-Dye Clogs, the company told Axios.
- Entries can also be made through the Crocs app.
- Winners will be chosen randomly and “will be notified by email within 12 hours of the draw closing,” the Croctober page notes.
Between the lines: You need to have a free Crocs Fans account and also need to create an account with EQL, who is managing the contest.
Of note: The system requires “submission of payment information“ for winners but Crocs told Axios “giveaway winners will not be charged anything.”
Flashback: Crocs has given away around 1 million pairs of shoes to health care workers in the last three years through its “Free Pair for Healthcare” program that began in spring 2020 amid COVID.
What's next: The brand said there will be "surprise giveaways," product launches and collaboration releases throughout the month.
- The made-up holiday of Croc Day is Oct. 23 and a limited-edition Croc Day Clog will be released to Crocs Club members Oct. 20 and to everyone Oct. 21.
More from Axios: