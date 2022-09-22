Target "Deal Days" and holiday price match guarantee returning early

Target unveiled early holiday shopping plans Thursday with a longer than ever “holiday price match guarantee” and a three-day “Deal Days” sale.

Why it matters: Retailers are preparing for an unprecedented holiday shopping season with inflation driving many consumers to start buying gifts earlier than in past years.

Driving the news: Target says the Deal Days kicking off Oct. 6 will be its biggest yet with "hundreds of thousands of deals online and in stores."

The returning holiday price match guarantee also starts Oct. 6 with Target pledging price adjustments if prices go down lower later in the season.

Meanwhile, Target said Thursday it is hiring up to 100,000 seasonal employees in stores and "supply chain facilities" nationwide this year.

State of play: Walmart also announced Thursday that it is extending its holiday return window and adding new return options, such as picking up returns at doorsteps and curbside.

The world's largest retailer is hiring for 40,000 jobs.

Target holiday price match 2022

How it works: Shoppers will qualify for a price adjustment on any Target purchase made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 if the Target prices go down "any time on or before Dec. 24."

Target also will match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase though exclusions apply.

Flashback: In June, Target started clearing out excess inventory and offered a special extra discount on its app through the Target Circle loyalty program.

Be smart: Many stores still have a lot of clearance and in mid-August Target CEO Brian Cornell said on an earnings call that the company anticipates clearing out the excess inventory by the end of October, with prices back to normal this winter.

