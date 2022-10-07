McDonald's adult Happy Meals with toys selling out

McDonald's adult Happy Meals have already sold out at some restaurants across the country, the fast-food chain confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Demand for the viral Cactus Plant Flea Market Box that includes one of four collectible toys is outpacing supplies. At the same time, the toys have sold on eBay for as much as $250.

What's happening: McDonald's launched the boxed adult meals at restaurants nationwide Oct. 3.

They come in two varieties: a Big Mac Box and 10-piece Chicken McNuggets both with fries, a drink and a toy.

What they're saying: "The hype for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box was so real that some of our restaurants have sold out of the limited-edition experience," McDonald's said in a statement to Axios.

"As a first of-its-kind collaboration, we worked closely with our suppliers, distributors, franchisees and partner, Cactus Plant Flea Market, to bring the nostalgia of so many fans’ McDonald’s memories to life, and we’re thrilled by the excitement we’re seeing."

Flashback: McDonald's past collabs with celebrities including Travis Scott, BTS and Mariah Carey have helped drive restaurant sales and created a buzz for the chain.

The Travis Scott Meal, McDonald's first celebrity meal since 1992, was released in September 2020 and led to nationwide ingredient shortages.

Adult Happy Meal price

Between the lines: The meals cost more than regular combos with the toy and the box being the difference.

At a McDonald’s in Miami, Florida, the 10-piece nuggets meal was $10.89 with a medium drink and fries compared with the nuggets combo for $8.49. Large fries and a drink are available as an option.

Prices vary across the country and Axios found the 10-piece nuggets meal for $12.99 at a New York City location with the app.

How to find McDonald’s Cactus Plant Market Box meals

Be smart: Not all McDonald's have sold out of the meals as of Friday but you might have to travel to find them in stock. Sold-out locations have the meals listed as "currently unavailable" on the chain's app.

The app can help you find where the meal might be available and also order before heading out.

Yes, but: Supplies can change quickly so even placing an order is not a guarantee.

Ordering on the app also gets you an automatic entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win weekly giveaways of "Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s" items.

What's next: McDonald's said the limited-edition "Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s collection" is available on a special website until 11am ET Monday, Oct. 10.

More nostalgia returns to McDonald's Oct. 18 with Halloween pails, also known as Boo Buckets.

