What to expect at Bed Bath & Beyond closing store sales

Liquidation sales are underway at the first wave of 150 closing Bed Bath & Beyond stores — but don't expect to use the retailer's popular coupons during your final shopping trips.

Why it matters: The struggling New Jersey-based home goods chain confirmed the list of the first 56 stores holding going-out-of-business sales and told Axios that whether a closing store will accept coupons varies by location.

What they're saying: Company spokesperson Julie Strider told Axios that store closing sales “will commence and continue over the next few months.”

“Once a store closing is announced, we offer higher discounts on all items in the store as part of the closing process,” Strider said.

Yes, but: Strider said customers in the company's loyalty programs “can earn and redeem Welcome Rewards, Welcome Rewards+ and Beyond+ rewards” at closing stores.

Meanwhile, specific closing dates and when all sales will be final will vary by store, Strider said.

Between the lines: Axios randomly called select closing stores and learned the locations were expected to close between December and late January and no longer accept coupons or returns of merchandise.

Be smart: When shopping liquidation sales, compare prices to competitor stores to make sure you are getting a good deal.

Remember, when sales are final, items can't be returned so check products closely.

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list 2022

By the numbers: 21 states and Puerto Rico will each lose at least one store in this round of closings.

California will lose the most with eight stores, followed by Illinois with six and Michigan and New York with five each.

Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond store closures

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

34750 N. North Valley Parkway Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

California Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

201 East Magnolia Blvd. Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall

75 Lakewood Center Mall Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

2601 Larkspur Landing Circle Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive

117 General Stilwell Drive Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West

39421 10th Street West Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive

1140 Hilltop Drive Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

9918 Mission Gorge Road San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street

Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond closings

Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street

Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike

Florida Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

111 Towne Center Blvd. Sunrise: Sawgrass Mills, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Georgia Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing

Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Highway

Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Highway Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Parkway

Illinois Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50

2056 North State Route 50 Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street

University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois

Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois Gurnee: Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave.

Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave. Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road

2850 Plainfield Road Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road

Iowa Bed Bath & Beyond store closures

Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial

2475 N.W. Arterial Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive

Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond closing store

Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive

Massachusetts Bed Bath & Beyond closings

Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road

8B Allstate Road Milford: 230 Fortune Blvd.

230 Fortune Blvd. Seekonk: 35 Highland Ave.

Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing

Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive

50551 Waterside Drive Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road

Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW

Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road

Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond closure

St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South

Nevada Bed Bath & Beyond closing store

Sparks: 195 Los Altos Parkway

New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond closing stores

Flanders: 30 International Drive

30 International Drive Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South

13 Route 9 South Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave.

New York Bed Bath & Beyond store closings

Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.

251 Airport Plaza Blvd. Middletown: 470 Route 211 East

470 Route 211 East Mount Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.

500 East Sandford Blvd. New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive

4805 Commercial Drive Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive

North Carolina Bed Bath & Beyond closure

Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road

Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing

Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.

3681 Stone Creek Blvd. Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road

Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike

10027 Fremont Pike Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road

Oregon Bed Bath & Beyond closing store

Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.

Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond closure

Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.

Puerto Rico Bed Bath & Beyond store closing

Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Ave.

Texas Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing

Port Arthur: Central Mall, 3100 Highway 365

Central Mall, 3100 Highway 365 Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road

Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing

Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW

135 Shoppers Way NW Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road

Washington Bed Bath & Beyond closing location

Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW

More Bed Bath store closings coming

What's next: Another 90-plus Bed Bath & Beyond stores also are slated to close as the company plans to "continue to review our portfolio where it makes sense to profitably support our customers and business," Strider told Axios.

