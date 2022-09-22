What to expect at Bed Bath & Beyond closing store sales
Liquidation sales are underway at the first wave of 150 closing Bed Bath & Beyond stores — but don't expect to use the retailer's popular coupons during your final shopping trips.
Why it matters: The struggling New Jersey-based home goods chain confirmed the list of the first 56 stores holding going-out-of-business sales and told Axios that whether a closing store will accept coupons varies by location.
What they're saying: Company spokesperson Julie Strider told Axios that store closing sales “will commence and continue over the next few months.”
- “Once a store closing is announced, we offer higher discounts on all items in the store as part of the closing process,” Strider said.
Yes, but: Strider said customers in the company's loyalty programs “can earn and redeem Welcome Rewards, Welcome Rewards+ and Beyond+ rewards” at closing stores.
Meanwhile, specific closing dates and when all sales will be final will vary by store, Strider said.
Between the lines: Axios randomly called select closing stores and learned the locations were expected to close between December and late January and no longer accept coupons or returns of merchandise.
Be smart: When shopping liquidation sales, compare prices to competitor stores to make sure you are getting a good deal.
- Remember, when sales are final, items can't be returned so check products closely.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list 2022
By the numbers: 21 states and Puerto Rico will each lose at least one store in this round of closings.
- California will lose the most with eight stores, followed by Illinois with six and Michigan and New York with five each.
Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
- Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway
- Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz
California Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
- Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.
- Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall
- Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle
- Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive
- Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West
- Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive
- Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road
- San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street
Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond closings
- Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street
- Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike
Florida Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
- Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.
- Sunrise: Sawgrass Mills, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd.
Georgia Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing
- Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Highway
- Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Parkway
Illinois Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
- Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50
- Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street
- Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois
- Gurnee: Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave.
- Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road
- Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road
Iowa Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
- Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial
- Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive
Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond closing store
- Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive
Massachusetts Bed Bath & Beyond closings
- Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road
- Milford: 230 Fortune Blvd.
- Seekonk: 35 Highland Ave.
Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing
- Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive
- Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
- Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road
- Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW
- White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road
Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond closure
- St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South
Nevada Bed Bath & Beyond closing store
- Sparks: 195 Los Altos Parkway
New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond closing stores
- Flanders: 30 International Drive
- Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South
- Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave.
New York Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
- Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.
- Middletown: 470 Route 211 East
- Mount Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.
- New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive
- Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive
North Carolina Bed Bath & Beyond closure
- Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road
Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing
- Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.
- Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road
- Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike
- Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road
Oregon Bed Bath & Beyond closing store
- Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond closure
- Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.
Puerto Rico Bed Bath & Beyond store closing
- Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Ave.
Texas Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing
- Port Arthur: Central Mall, 3100 Highway 365
- Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road
Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing
- Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW
- Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road
Washington Bed Bath & Beyond closing location
- Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW
More Bed Bath store closings coming
What's next: Another 90-plus Bed Bath & Beyond stores also are slated to close as the company plans to "continue to review our portfolio where it makes sense to profitably support our customers and business," Strider told Axios.
