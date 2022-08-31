Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores, lay off 20% of staff

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing approximately 150 “low-producing” stores and laying off 20% of its staff, the New Jersey-based home goods retailer announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: This may be the cash-strapped company's last bite at the turnaround apple, lest it join onetime rival Linens 'n Things in the retail refuse bin, Axios’ Dan Primack reports.

By the numbers: Sales at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plummeted by 25% in its first quarter of 2022, the retailer said in late June, also announcing the replacement of CEO Mark Tritton.

In June, the company reported a net loss of $358 million in its latest quarter, more than 7 times worse than a year ago.

What they're saying: “We have taken a thorough look at our business, and today, we are announcing immediate actions aimed to increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share,” interim CEO Sue Gove said in a news release.

“The past few years of poor strategy have caused severe financial pain and the scars will be borne in around 150 store closures and a curtailment of refurbishment programs,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has already "identified and commenced" the new round of closures.

A list of the closing stores was not released and the company told Axios it would "share more information when available."

Flashback: Store closings aren’t new for Bed Bath & Beyond. In July 2020, company officials said 200 of its namesake stores were expected to close over the next two years, accounting for approximately 21% of its Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

The retailer also operates buybuy Baby stores and stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.

Between the lines: In past Bed Bath & Beyond liquidation events, all sales were final and coupons were not accepted.

It was unknown Wednesday if members of the chain's new loyalty program, Welcome Rewards, would be able to earn points on purchases at liquidating stores.

More from Axios: