Dolly Parton launches "Doggy Parton" pet apparel collection

Dolly Parton on Wednesday announced the launch of "Doggy Parton," a line of apparel, accessories and toys that seeks to help support an animal rescue organization.

Driving the news: The collection is now on sale on Amazon and part of the sales proceeds will go to support Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue, a Tennessee-based non-profit, according to a news release.

Products in the collection include blonde wigs, cowgirl hats, dresses and plush toy guitars.

The line will also be sold at DoggyParton.com.

The line was made in partnership with SportPet Designs and more retailers will be announced in the future, per the release.

What they’re saying: “’Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in the news release.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” she said.

Yes, but: Don't expect to get many of the 62 products in the usual two-day Prime shipping.

Many of the Doggy Parton products on Amazon say "usually ships within 1 to 2 months."

Some products that are also labeled as "#1 new release" were listed as "temporarily out of stock."

