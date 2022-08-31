16 mins ago - Economy & Business
Dolly Parton launches "Doggy Parton" pet apparel collection
Dolly Parton on Wednesday announced the launch of "Doggy Parton," a line of apparel, accessories and toys that seeks to help support an animal rescue organization.
Driving the news: The collection is now on sale on Amazon and part of the sales proceeds will go to support Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue, a Tennessee-based non-profit, according to a news release.
- Products in the collection include blonde wigs, cowgirl hats, dresses and plush toy guitars.
- The line will also be sold at DoggyParton.com.
- The line was made in partnership with SportPet Designs and more retailers will be announced in the future, per the release.
What they’re saying: “’Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in the news release.
- “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” she said.
Yes, but: Don't expect to get many of the 62 products in the usual two-day Prime shipping.
- Many of the Doggy Parton products on Amazon say "usually ships within 1 to 2 months."
- Some products that are also labeled as "#1 new release" were listed as "temporarily out of stock."
