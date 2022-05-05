May 5, 2022 - News

Dolly Parton elected to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Adam Tamburin
Dolly Parton on stage with a guitar
Photo: Rick Kern/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will always love Dolly Parton, even if she has cold feet.

What happened next: Parton learned what rock fans have known for some time — the Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has expanded beyond the genre.

  • "[W]hen I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that," Parton later said in an interview with NPR.

Why it matters: The honor is another example of Parton's unlimited influence. She's already one of the most decorated modern songwriters and artists. Now she'll take her place among "rock & roll" royalty.

  • Rapper Eminem will be inducted with Parton, as will Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, the Eurythmics and Pat Benatar.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Seeing non-rock artists get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gives me a renewed appreciation for the Country Music Hall of Fame, which limits the number of inductees and takes a harder line about the artists who are eligible.

  • As a result, the institution has done a better job of celebrating, and protecting, its genre.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Dolly's legacy extends well beyond country. It makes sense to honor her this way.

💭 Nate's second thought bubble: Adam would also approve of Dolly in the hip-hop, jazz, baseball and underwater welding Halls of Fame.

avatar

