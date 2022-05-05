Dolly Parton elected to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will always love Dolly Parton, even if she has cold feet.

The country queen is set to be inducted this year despite her asking voters to consider other acts because she didn't feel she had "earned that right."

What happened next: Parton learned what rock fans have known for some time — the Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has expanded beyond the genre.

"[W]hen I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that," Parton later said in an interview with NPR.

Why it matters: The honor is another example of Parton's unlimited influence. She's already one of the most decorated modern songwriters and artists. Now she'll take her place among "rock & roll" royalty.

Rapper Eminem will be inducted with Parton, as will Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, the Eurythmics and Pat Benatar.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Seeing non-rock artists get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gives me a renewed appreciation for the Country Music Hall of Fame, which limits the number of inductees and takes a harder line about the artists who are eligible.

As a result, the institution has done a better job of celebrating, and protecting, its genre.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Dolly's legacy extends well beyond country. It makes sense to honor her this way.

💭 Nate's second thought bubble: Adam would also approve of Dolly in the hip-hop, jazz, baseball and underwater welding Halls of Fame.