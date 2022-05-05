Dolly Parton elected to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will always love Dolly Parton, even if she has cold feet.
- The country queen is set to be inducted this year despite her asking voters to consider other acts because she didn't feel she had "earned that right."
What happened next: Parton learned what rock fans have known for some time — the Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has expanded beyond the genre.
- "[W]hen I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that," Parton later said in an interview with NPR.
Why it matters: The honor is another example of Parton's unlimited influence. She's already one of the most decorated modern songwriters and artists. Now she'll take her place among "rock & roll" royalty.
- Rapper Eminem will be inducted with Parton, as will Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, the Eurythmics and Pat Benatar.
💭 Nate's thought bubble: Seeing non-rock artists get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gives me a renewed appreciation for the Country Music Hall of Fame, which limits the number of inductees and takes a harder line about the artists who are eligible.
- As a result, the institution has done a better job of celebrating, and protecting, its genre.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Dolly's legacy extends well beyond country. It makes sense to honor her this way.
- "I Will Always Love You" is a modern-day standard.
- The White Stripes, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X made "Jolene" a cross-genre staple.
- Robert Plant and Jimmy Page even approved of her new lyrics for a reimagined "Stairway to Heaven."
💭 Nate's second thought bubble: Adam would also approve of Dolly in the hip-hop, jazz, baseball and underwater welding Halls of Fame.
