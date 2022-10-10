Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving, holiday deals start now

Best Buy unveiled its holiday shopping plans Monday and will keep stores closed Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.

Why it matters: The nation's largest retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart and Target, started keeping stores closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 amid the pandemic, a break from a decade of holding Black Friday sales on the holiday.

Driving the news: Best Buy is the second retailer that used to open on Thanksgiving to confirm the 2022 holiday closing. More stores are expected to follow.

There are also dozens of retailers that traditionally stay closed on the holiday like Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Marshalls, Sam's Club and Shoe Carnival.

Flashback: Target made its Thanksgiving closures permanent last November and has pledged to not open on the holiday in the future.

Best Buy Member Mondays

Best Buy is hosting “Member Mondays” through the end of December for Totaltech and My Best Buy members.

Members of both the paid Totaltech and free loyalty programs will get “exclusive access to some of our hottest deals of the season.”

Yes, but: The retailer said access to “some hard-to-find holiday gifts" will be for Totaltech members on select Mondays.

Best Buy Black Friday deals, early sales

State of play: Best Buy starts the season with a 48-hour flash sale starting Tuesday, which also is when Amazon also launches its Prime Early Access Sale. Other sale dates include:

Oct. 24: "Black Friday Deals" available

Nov. 17: Early access to Black Friday sale for Totaltech members

Nov. 18: Early access to Black Friday sale for My Best Buy members

Nov. 20: Black Friday sale begins

Nov. 25: Black Friday proper

Nov. 27: Cyber deals begin

Nov. 29: 20 days of deals begin

Best Buy store hours, holiday return policy

Store hours will be extended starting Oct. 30 with stores open 10am to 9pm Monday through Saturday and 10am to 8pm Sunday.

Between the lines: The holiday return policy starts Oct. 24 and gifts purchased through Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 14.

