Chipotle Boorito deal returning to restaurants Halloween

Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back its in-person Halloween costume-wearing promotion for the first time since 2019.

Why it matters: Halloween is making a comeback with participation this year expected to return to pre-pandemic levels and record holiday spending projected.

Driving the news: Boorito, Chipotle’s longest-running tradition, will return as an in-person event at U.S. and Canadian restaurants Oct. 31.

Details: Dress up in costume and visit a restaurant from 3 pm local time to close Halloween and get a $6 entree.

Yes, but: There is a change from before the pandemic — to get the deal, you need to be a Chipotle Rewards member.

On Halloween, Chipotle Rewards members dressed in costume will open the app and tap “scan” to have their member ID scanned at the register.

Between the lines: Restaurant loyalty programs have been doubling down and requiring consumers to be signed up to take advantage of promotions.

Of note: The value of the Boorito offer has declined over the years as restaurant prices have increased.

In 2019, the last year the promotion was in-store, costume-wearing fans got a meal for $4. Boorito was $3 in 2017.

What they’re saying: “Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“After two years of celebrating virtually, we’re leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween,” Brandt said.

Chipotle Halloween contests with Cash App and BeReal

Meanwhile, Chipotle announced Tuesday that it will have two Halloween contests and will be awarding free burritos and $25,000.

There will be four Cash App giveaways throughout October.

Chipotle Rewards members can enter by dropping their $cashtag with #ChipotleBoorito as a reply to Chipotle’s tweet on Oct. 13, 20, 25 or 27.

The "BooReal" contest using the BeReal social media platform launches on Halloween for a chance to win one of 10 "Free Burritos for a Year" prizes.

Take a BeReal video in costume at a Chipotle restaurant on Oct. 31 to enter.

Then share the BeReal to Instagram Stories by tagging @chipotle and adding #booritosweepstakes.

