Chipotle game tests fans' trivia skills for BOGO burritos

Chipotle Mexican Grill is serving up some relief from inflation with a rare buy-one-get-one-free discount through the return of its popular trivia game.

Why it matters: Like other restaurants, Chipotle has raised prices multiple times and said last month that it planned to increase prices in August by about 4% to help offset rising ingredient costs and wages.

Driving the news: The fast-casual chain will give away BOGO offers to the first 100,000 players to score a perfect 10 out of 10 on the Chipotle IQ game each day through Aug. 26 on a special website.

The game restarts each day through Friday at noon ET, while supplies last.

Questions are multiple-choice, true or false and write-in answers.

Fans with a perfect score also will unlock an extra credit question and when entered correctly will be entered to win one of 50 $500 gift cards, according to a news release.

Between the lines: Businesses are looking to drive loyalty through deals to increase online sales and build larger customer databases, which helps them get more data and customize offers.

Be smart: The questions are tricky even for Chipotle’s biggest fans who may want to read old press releases to learn how many employees got promotions in 2021 as well as the company’s recycling goal.

The company says fans "will have an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score."

Flashback: Chipotle first launched the trivia game in August 2020 and gave away 250,000 BOGO offers in less than four hours after the game went live.

