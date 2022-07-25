Chipotle Mexican Grill has turned the stock market strategy "buy the dip" into a new game where it is giving away $200,000 in cryptocurrency and 650,000 promo codes for 1-cent guacamole and Queso Blanco.

Why it matters: Businesses are looking to drive loyalty with deal day promotions like last week's National Hot Dog Day and National Ice Cream Day to build bigger customer databases.

Driving the news: The game kicks off at 10 a.m. PT Monday on a special website and will be held daily through July 31, which is National Avocado Day, the chain announced Monday.

Meanwhile, Chipotle said it accepts digital currency, including cryptocurrency, nationwide through a partnership with Flexa.

Through a Flexa-enable app, Chipotle customers can use 98 different digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana and Dogecoin to pay for their burritos.

What they're saying: "We will continue to leverage crypto to connect with new and existing Chipotle fans," said Curt Garner, the chain's chief technology officer, said in a statement shared with Axios.

Between the lines: Cryptocurrency prizes will be purchased at the market value on the date that each cryptocurrency prize is fulfilled, Chipotle said in the promotion's fine print.

Prizes will be deposited into each verified winner's Coinbase account.

A Coinbase account is required to claim a cryptocurrency prize, according to the fine print.

Flashback: Chipotle became the first U.S. restaurant chain to launch a cryptocurrency giveaway through its "Burritos or Bitcoin" Burrito Day promotion in April 2021, the company said.

Chipotle Buy the Dip game

Chipotle's game will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT each day through July 31 and players will get three chances to win a day.

How it works: Go to the game site and click "Play Buy The Dip" where you will be prompted to sign in to your Chipotle Rewards account or create a loyalty account.

During the game hours, players will reach a "How To Play" screen that provides instructions for the "Buy The Dip" game and can start the game by clicking "Play Now."

Players will hit "START" to make the crypto line chart move and then click "BUY THE DIP" for a chance to win free crypto, 1-cent guac, or 1-cent Queso Blanco.

If players win a prize, they will have 15 seconds to "CLAIM" it or "SWAP" it for a chance at a different prize. If players don't win a prize, they can click "TRY AGAIN" for another chance.

Chipotle Avocado Day deal: Guac promo code

Chipotle also has a National Avocado Day deal for its Chipotle Rewards members on its website or app Sunday.

Details: With the purchase of any regular entrée, get a side or guac topping on the entrée for a penny with promo code AVO2022 at digital checkout.

The offer is only valid July 31 during normal business hours and limited to one per transaction, while supplies last.

It's not available in restaurants or on orders via third-party delivery platforms.

