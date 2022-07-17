Deals to scoop up for National Ice Cream Day Sunday

It's National Ice Cream Day and while ice cream prices have been on the rise, businesses are offering deals and freebies Sunday.

The big picture: Much like with National French Fry Day last week, businesses are using the freebies and deals to build bigger customer databases and drive loyalty.

Driving the news: Ice cream prices in June increased 12.5% with inflation over last year and are expected to continue to rise, while demand for the frozen treat hasn’t thawed.

Flashback: Former President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984.

Meanwhile, unrelated to ice cream, Sunday is the last day teachers can save with Kohl's teacher discount and the first day of Target's 15% teacher discount.

Ice Cream Day deals, freebies

The following offers are available Sunday, July 17 at participating locations, unless otherwise noted.

Most offers require being signed up for a loyalty program or ordering with an app.

To be on the safe side, check with your closest location to see if they are participating.

Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Day deal

Starting Sunday and through July 23, at Baskin-Robbins get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more in-store and online.

Details: Use code BECOOLER at checkout for online orders and scan a coupon from the chain’s app to redeem the deal in ice cream shops.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream discount

Join Ben & Jerry's Flavor Fanatics Club to get 10% off in-store and takeout orders every time you visit.

You'll need an email address and phone number to sign up.

Carvel National Ice Cream Day BOGO

Visit Carvel Sunday and get a buy-one-get-one small cup or cone of soft serve ice cream.

Charleys Philly Steaks $1 off for Ice Cream Day

Charleys Rewards members can get $1 off any ice cream, sundae or shake Sunday at locations that sell ice cream products with a deal on the chain's app.

Cold Stone Ice Cream Day coupon

Cold Stone Creamery is offering $4 off $20 or more app orders for new and existing My Cold Stone Club members Sunday through July 21.

Download the app and sign in for the deal.

Dairy Queen Dipped Cone deal for Ice Cream Day

With Dairy Queen's app Sunday, get $1 off a Dipped Cone, excluding kid cones.

DiGiorno Ice Cream Day contest

The pizza brand says it is releasing "Croissant Crust ice cream cones' made out of its Croissant Crust and two ice cream flavors — Strawberry Tomato Basil and Parmesan Cheese through an online sweepstakes through Sunday.

Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Day free mini cup

Dippin’ Dots is giving away free mini cups of its beaded ice cream at participating locations Sunday during two-hour windows. The chain's website will list the giveaway hours.

DoorDash Ice Cream Shop deal

Get $5 off your DoorDash order after you spend $15 Sunday with a purchase from The Ice Cream Shop.

Open DoorDash, search for Ice Cream Shop and add ice cream to your cart.

Use coupon code ICECREAM5 at checkout.

Insomnia Cookies Ice Cream Day free scoop

Insomnia Cookies will give away free scoops of ice cream with any in-store purchase or purchase for local delivery Sunday.

Marble Slab Ice Cream Day

Marble Slab Creamery has an ice cream surprise for Slab Happy Rewards members and offers members can earn through July 31 when "they check-in and make a purchase at participating locations."

Deals vary and include a free small ice cream and a buy one, get one free small ice cream.

Smashburger Ice Cream Day shake deal

Smashburger is offering non-dairy shakes made with Eclipse ice cream for half price Sunday in-stores by mentioning the promo to their cashier or on the website or app with the code ECLIPSE.

Whole Foods Ice Cream Day discount

Through July 19, get 25% off ice cream and frozen treats at Whole Foods Market stores.

Prime members can save an additional 10%.

For a limited time, use the Ibotta app at Whole Foods to get a buy-one-get-one free deal on the individually wrapped Mochi Ice Cream found in the Bubbies Mochi Self-Serve Freezers.

Yogurtland Ice Cream Day rewards deal

Yogurtland Real Rewards members earn triple points Sunday for in-store and online orders.

