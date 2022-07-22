Family Dollar recalls hundreds of products over temperature concerns

Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of products because they were “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements,” the company said Thursday.

Driving the news: The chain initiated a voluntary recall of multiple over-the-counter "medical products" that were stored and shipped to some stores between May 1 and June 10, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The recall comes as more than 100 million Americans faced extreme heat this week, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

What they’re saying: “Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product,” the company said in the recall notice.

Between the lines: The recall notice did not specify the affected stores or states where the products were sold but said: "no Family Dollar stores in Delaware received any products subject to this recall.”

Of note: The discount retailer, which is owned by Dollar Tree, said to date it “has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.”

Yes, but: Customers should contact their doctor or health care provider "if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products," according to the notice.

Flashback: In February, Family Dollar temporarily closed 404 stores in six states related to rodent infestation that was tied to a recall of products, including drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements and food.

Family Dollar recall list 2022

An 11-page list of the affected products is posted with the recall notice on the FDA website.

Items include various brands of toothpaste, mouthwash, skincare products, over-the-counter medications and other hygiene products.

What's next: Customers can return affected products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt, the company said.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 am and 5 pm EST.

