Family Dollar issued another sweeping recall stemming from logistical problems, which suggest the chain hasn't fixed its systemic challenges.

The Dollar Tree-owned retailer released an 11-page list of recalled medical items and hygiene products, saying they were “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements," Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

Why it matters: Family Dollar's woes were exposed earlier this year, when the FDA discovered a devastating rat infestation at one of the retailer's distribution centers in Arkansas.

It was so bad the chain had to issue a huge recall and temporarily close 404 stores, before eventually deciding to shutter the troubled hub permanently.

Of note: Months later, Dollar Tree cleaned house, with the CFO, COO, CIO, chief strategy officer and chief legal officer all departing.

Their departures came after the company reported a same-store sales decline of 2.8% in its most recent quarter; meanwhile, Dollar Tree was up 11.2%.

"There is a lot of sloppiness and dysfunction within Family Dollar," GlobalData Retail analyst Neil Saunders wrote recently, calling the brand a "problem child."

What they're saying: Dollar Tree did not respond to Axios' request seeking comment.