National Hot Dog Day brings deals, freebies Wednesday

Let's be frank, Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day and businesses nationwide are paying homage to the tube steak with deals and free food.

The big picture: Just as ice cream prices are up, the latest Consumer Price Index found June frankfurter prices were up 16.3% over last year and increased nearly 5% from the prior month.

Americans spent more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs and sausages last year in U.S. supermarkets, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Los Angeles is the top city for hot dog sales but Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Phoenix also make the top 10 list, the council found.

Between the lines: Like with National Ice Cream Day Sunday and National French Fry Day last week, businesses are using the freebies and deals to build bigger customer databases and drive loyalty.

Costco hot dog combo $1.50 despite inflation

Costco Wholesale’s hot dog and soda combo has been inflation-proof for decades, costing $1.50 since it was first introduced in the mid-1980s.

Costco recently raised the price of its 20-ounce fountain soda by 10 cents and its chicken bake by $1.

Context: CEO Craig Jelinek gave a one-word answer last week on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” when asked whether he would raise the hot dog combo’s price: “No.”

What they’re saying: In May, Bob Nelson, Costco senior vice president, also said there were “no plans to increase the price at this time."

Sam’s Club hot dog combo

Sam’s Club also has its All Beef Hot Dog combo for $1.50 despite inflation.

National Hot Dog Day deals, free food

The following offers are available Wednesday, July 20, at participating locations, unless otherwise noted.

Most offers require being signed up for a loyalty program or ordering with an app.

To be on the safe side, check with your closest location to see if they are participating.

Sonic National Hot Dog Day deal comes late

Sonic Drive-In will have a deal after National Hot Dog Day, the chain told Axios.

From July 23-27, app and online users who buy a Shark Week Slush will earn a free Corn Dog reward for their next visit, which is valid for one week after it is issued.

Now through July 31, get a free Sonic cheeseburger with any online or app purchase.

Sonic's Happy Hour deal for half-price drinks and slushes is available all day when ordered in the app.

Applegate hot dog deal at Walmart, Whole Foods

Get 70% off Applegate's “Do Good Dog” hot dogs Wednesday through a printable coupon that can be redeemed at Whole Foods Market and Walmart stores nationwide through Jan. 30, 2023.

EG America Hot Dog Day deal at Cumberland Farms, more

For a limited time, EG America locations are offering any two hot dogs or other roller grill items for $3.

The ongoing deal is available at Cumberland Farms, Kwik Shop, Turkey Hill, Quik Stop, Minit Mart, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Loaf N Jug and Tom Thumb.

Free hot dog at select gas stations

Meanwhile, ARKO Corp. convenience store brands are giving "enrolled fas Rewards members" one free hot dog Wednesday.

Brands include E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry.

All stores that have a roller grill are participating.

Philly Pretzel Factory Hot Dog Day $1 pretzel dogs

Philly Pretzel Factory has pretzel dogs for $1 Wednesday at its stores and Walmart locations. The deal excludes transportation and entertainment venues.

Pilot Flying J Hot Dog Day BOGO

Pilot Flying J has a buy-one-get-one free deal at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers Wednesday.

Save the offer in the myRewards Plus app and redeem it in-store for any hot dog or grill items.

There also will be a contest to win one of 10 cornhole prize packages by visiting Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page Wednesday and commenting on a contest post about “which hot dog toppings you relish most.”

Wienerschnitzel Hot Dog Day deal

Get four Wienerschnitzel chili dogs for $4 Wednesday. The deal is for original chili dogs and you need to buy in multiples of four to get the discounted price.

7-Eleven $1 Slurpee deal

7-Eleven doesn't have a hot dog deal Wednesday, the chain confirmed to Axios, but it does have an ongoing Slurpee deal.

The convenience store chain is offering $1 small Slurpees for the summer at participating locations.

McDonald's free cookies with McFlurry purchase

McDonald's is giving away free cookies with a McFlurry purchase Wednesday through its mobile app for its “Camp McDonald’s.”

Subway free sub from new menu

Subway has a limited-time offer for a free six-inch Subway Series sub with the purchase of a footlong through its MyWay Rewards program and promo code SERIES.

Wendy's free fry with Frosty mobile order

Wendy's is continuing to celebrate National Fry Day through July 31 with a free medium fry with any size Frosty mobile order purchase in its app, the chain said.

