22 hours ago - Economy & Business
How to get a free Slurpee for 7-Eleven's birthday
Monday is the last chance to get a free brain freeze for 7-Eleven’s birthday.
Driving the news: July 11 is the world's largest convenience store chain's 95th birthday, which is also known as Slurpee Day or Free Slurpee Day.
What’s happening: New and current 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards app members get a free small Slurpee through Monday with a coupon added to their loyalty accounts.
- For the first time, the deal is being offered across 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, the chain said in a news release.
- 7-Eleven also has other items for $1 through Monday for rewards members.
Meanwhile, Hawaii 7-Eleven locations are excluded from the offer, according to the fine print.
Flashback: 7-Eleven changed its free Slurpee offer amid the pandemic from a one-day deal to a monthlong offer for members of the chain's 7Rewards loyalty program.
- Members have had since July 1 to redeem the 2022 offer, which ends on July 11.
What's next: 7-Eleven is offering $1 small Slurpees for the summer at participating locations.
