How to get a free Slurpee for 7-Eleven's birthday

Monday is the last chance to get a free brain freeze for 7-Eleven’s birthday.

Driving the news: July 11 is the world's largest convenience store chain's 95th birthday, which is also known as Slurpee Day or Free Slurpee Day.

What’s happening: New and current 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards app members get a free small Slurpee through Monday with a coupon added to their loyalty accounts.

For the first time, the deal is being offered across 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, the chain said in a news release.

7-Eleven also has other items for $1 through Monday for rewards members.

Meanwhile, Hawaii 7-Eleven locations are excluded from the offer, according to the fine print.

Flashback: 7-Eleven changed its free Slurpee offer amid the pandemic from a one-day deal to a monthlong offer for members of the chain's 7Rewards loyalty program.

Members have had since July 1 to redeem the 2022 offer, which ends on July 11.

What's next: 7-Eleven is offering $1 small Slurpees for the summer at participating locations.

