July 4th sales offer some inflation relief with stores open, Costco closed

Whether you’re firing up the grill, lighting up the sky with fireworks or taking a road trip during the July 4th weekend, inflation has likely been an uninvited guest.

The big picture: Prices for most July 4th cookout staples are up as much as 36% over last year, according to a recent survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation, Axios' Julia Shapero reports.

By the numbers: Numerator's Independence Day report found 84% of consumers surveyed had plans to celebrate the holiday but 53% said inflation was impacting those plans.

The data and tech company's survey showed consumers were cutting back on dining out and fireworks (29%), meat or seafood (25%) and holiday decorations (24%).

The average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people this year is $69.68, up 17% from 2021, the Farm Bureau survey found, which pointed to supply chain problems, inflation and the war in Ukraine for the increase in prices.

Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks, told Axios firework prices were up 25–30% over last year.

Stock market, banks, USPS, Costco closed for July 4th

What’s happening: Most national retailers are open Monday and holding sales throughout the weekend.

Numerator found that 88% of consumers were planning to shop in-store over the holiday weekend with 62% planning to purchase items on sale.

Store hours can vary and expect many retailers to close early Monday including grocery store chains Trader Joe's and Aldi.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets, banks and USPS are closed Monday and most pharmacies also won't open.

Costco Wholesale clubs are closed for the federal holiday like they are for New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Target open July 4th and offering a military discount

The bottom line: Target is offering a military appreciation discount for active-duty military, veterans and military family members outside of its annual Veterans Day savings. National Guard and Reservists are also included.

Verified military will get a 10% discount on up to two separate transactions, online or in-store, through July 4.

To get the discount, sign in to Target Circle and confirm your military status with a document, such as a Veteran ID card.

Krispy Kreme gives away free doughnuts

Freebie alert: For wearing red, white and blue, you’ll get a free doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

There’s a limit of one free doughnut per person.

Through Monday, Krispy Kreme has its "I Heart America collection" with four patriotic doughnuts.

The chain also has a buy-one-get-one free deal on its Original Glazed doughnuts through Monday.

7-Eleven: How to get free Slurpee drinks

Brainfreeze time: The world's largest convenience store chain has started celebrating its 95th birthday, which is July 11, with free and discounted Slurpees.

New and current 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards app members can get a free small Slurpee July 1-11 with a coupon added to their loyalty accounts.

7-Eleven is offering $1 small Slurpees for the summer at participating locations.

Go deeper: