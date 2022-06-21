First day of summer adds "cool" drinks and a few deals

The summer solstice marks the first day of summer and Tuesday also is the made-up holiday of National Smoothie Day.

Driving the news: With the record summer heat, restaurants are highlighting "cool" or frozen drinks. Starbucks announced the addition of two summer drinks on Tuesday, while 7-Eleven has a summer Slurpee deal ahead of its birthday on July 11 and limited-time deals for Smoothie Day.

Starbucks Paradise Drink, Pineapple refreshers added for summer

Details: Starbucks kicked off the season by introducing the Pineapple Passionfruit and Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverages to its seasonal menu.

The coffee chain said the new beverages are inspired by the flavors of a pineapple popsicle and passionfruit shaved ice.

The nondairy Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage adds coconut milk to the Pineapple Passionfruit refresher.

Starbucks also announced the addition of the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich and Cookies & Cream Cake Pop to the menu.

7-Eleven Slurpee deal lasts all summer

The world's largest convenience store chain is getting ready for its 95th birthday, which is July 11, aka 7/11 Day, and Slurpee Day, with free and discounted Slurpees.

7-Eleven is offering $1 small Slurpees for the summer at participating locations.

On July 1, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty app members will get a coupon for one free small Slurpee drink added to their account that can be redeemed through July 11.

Flashback: 7-Eleven changed its free Slurpee offer amid the pandemic from a one-day deal to a monthlong offer for members of the chain's 7Rewards loyalty program.

National Smoothie Day deals

The following deals are available Tuesday, June 21 unless otherwise noted.

Jamba rewards members get any medium smoothie for $4 Tuesday and new members get 50% off a smoothie when signing up.

get any medium smoothie for $4 Tuesday and new members get 50% off a smoothie when signing up. At Planet Smoothie , buy a smoothie Tuesday and get a free 20-ounce Lunar Lemonade when you donate $1 to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

, buy a smoothie Tuesday and get a free 20-ounce Lunar Lemonade when you donate $1 to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members get a free 20-ounce smoothie when they buy a smoothie Tuesday with the chain's app. New members get $2 off for signing up.

Healthy Rewards members get a free 20-ounce smoothie when they buy a smoothie Tuesday with the chain's app. New members get $2 off for signing up. Tropical Smoothie Cafe rewards members get a free smoothie with a food purchase and an app offer Tuesday. New members who download the chain's new app and join Tropic Rewards will get a free smoothie after a minimum purchase of $5.

McDonald's free Sprite for first day of summer

McDonald's is giving away free Sprite drinks Tuesday with its mobile app and purchase of $1 or more.

The chain also is calling on its fans to share "what sound their Sprite from McDonald’s tastes like" on social media.

McDonald's has frequent deals for its rewards members on its mobile app along with an offer for new members.

Krispy Kreme adds ice cream to menu

Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday that it was introducing "Original Glazed Soft Serve" ice cream to select U.S. markets.

The ice cream is available in shakes, cones and cups and is made with ingredients from its glazed doughnuts recipe.

The 10 markets rolling out ice cream Tuesday are: Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia.; Charleston, West Virginia; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas.

What they’re saying: "We're confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups," Dave Skena, the chain’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release of the brand’s fans.

What's next: More Krispy Kreme shops will soon begin serving the ice cream.

The company said it’ll be added in Mobile and Southwest, Alabama; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Florida; New Orleans; Branson, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas.

Popeyes celebrates anniversary with deal, menu items

Meanwhile, Popeyes announced a new chicken promotion Tuesday and the return of its Cajun Rice to the menu for a limited time.

The chicken deal is five pieces for $6.99 and is available when ordering ahead for pickup through the chain’s app or website.

Popeyes also added a new Strawberry Cheesecake Fried Pie.

