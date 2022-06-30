This Independence Day weekend is set to be the second busiest for travel since 2000 with a record number of Americans planning to hit the road, according to AAA's holiday travel forecast.

The big picture: Historically high gas prices aren’t expected to stop more Americans from driving, and the holiday weekend road trip is still on for more than 52% of consumers surveyed by The Vacationer.

Driving the news: Recent flight delays and cancellations could be fueling the 0.4% increase in drivers, AAA said, estimating the share of people traveling by air over the holiday weekend will be the lowest since 2011.

Airlines already know Fourth of July weekend travel will be a mess, Axios' Joann Muller writes, noting Delta is trying to get customers to rejigger their plans by offering free rebooking to spread out the crush of holiday travel.

What they’re saying: “There is a lot of pent-up COVID-19 demand to travel, so many people are still going to do it on the Fourth of July and this summer despite inflation and gas prices," Eric Jones, co-founder of The Vacationer, told Axios.

“Driving offers a flexibility that flying does not, and airfare prices are currently outpacing inflation,” said Jones, an assistant professor of mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey.

"People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a statement.

Gas prices drop ahead of holiday weekend

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by four cents since Monday to $4.85, AAA said Thursday.

Declining oil prices and decreased demand have pushed pump prices lower and as "these trends continue, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump," AAA notes.

The five states with the largest decreases in their gas price averages are: Wisconsin (−14 cents), Delaware (−14 cents), Indiana (−13 cents), Florida (−13 cents) and Ohio (−13 cents).

Best time to travel July 4th weekend

Friday, July 1 is expected to be the busiest day for air travel for the holiday weekend, according to AAA.

For those driving, Thursday and Friday are anticipated to be peak traffic days, per AAA.

July 4 is expected to be the lightest for air travel.

By the numbers: So far, Sunday, June 26 was the busiest air travel day of the year, according to the TSA.

Flashback: Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed during the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend, Axios’ Rebecca Falconer reports.

Memorial Day weekend also was hit with cancellations because of staff shortages and severe weather.

