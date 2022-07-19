Toys R Us shops opening in Macy's stores by mid-October

Macy's is preparing for a new generation of Toys R Us kids with a planned comeback for the iconic toy brand.

Driving the news: Ahead of the holiday season, the department store chain announced it is adding small toy shops to all of its U.S. locations that will range from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet at flagship locations.

Details: Macy's will roll out in-store shops starting in late July through Oct. 15.

The shops will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with toys — plus a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" giraffe photo spot.

Flashback: In March 2018, Toys R Us started liquidating its stores in bankruptcy and shuttered all locations that June.

WHP Global, a brand management company, acquired the toy brand in March 2021.

Macy's and Toys R Us first announced their partnership in August 2021 with the launch of an online store and plans to add small toy shops to 400 stores in 2022.

Between the lines: Macy's toys sales were 15-times higher for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the period before the Toys R Us partnership launched, company officials said.

Meanwhile, a U.S. bankruptcy court judge ruled last month that a creditor lawsuit can proceed against a group of the bankrupt retailer's former top executives and directors, including partners of Bain Capital and KKR, Axios' Dan Primack reports.

What they're saying: "Macy's cannot wait to bring the Toys“R”Us experience to life in our stores," Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

"We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together," Dvir said.

Toys R Us shops opening at Macy's events

What's next: All Macy's stores will have nine days of in-store events to celebrate the toy shop openings from Oct. 15-23.

The events will include "family friendly activities and daily giveaways" from Barbie, Lego and more.

Macy's Toys R Us flagship store locations

The following 11 flagship locations were announced, including three California locations, two in Florida and another two in New York City.

Lenox Square, Atlanta

State Street, Chicago

Ala Moana, Honolulu

Memorial City, Houston

South Coast Plaza, Los Angeles

Aventura, Miami

Dadeland, Miami

Herald Square, New York City

Roosevelt Field, New York City

Union Square, San Francisco

Valley Fair, San Jose

