Addison Rae, of TikTok fame, launches a toy and doll line at Walmart

Addison Rae, who has 88 million followers on TikTok and has parlayed her stardom into Netflix gigs and more, is coming out with a new line of dolls and toys, Toy Insider reports.

The deal, brokered by IMG, will put the products in Walmart, Amazon and elsewhere.

Why it matters: One of the most prominent and successful social media stars, Addison Rae continues to build her empire — which netted her $8.5 million in 2021, per Forbes — and show just how potent and lucrative top influencers can become.

Driving the news: Bonkers Toys, which specializes in licensed toys that "kids are texting and tweeting about," is introducing a line of Addison Rae Fashion Dolls, plush toys and accessories.

They'll be available to preorder this week at walmart.com, then introduced to Walmart stores, Amazon and other U.S. retailers next month.

Rae will also be named "chief fun officer" of Bonkers Toys, which is based in San Diego.

"I have dreamt of having my own doll line since I was a little girl," the star, whose real name is Addison Rae Easterling, is quoted as saying. "I worked with Bonkers Toys on every detail of the dolls and toys to inspire young kids to dream big."

Details: The line includes four 11-inch dolls that resemble the celebrity and are themed "beach," "comfy," "career" and "music." There are three plush toys — a bear, a pink cheetah and "Addison's family pug, Maui."

There are also three "collectible clip-ons" with messages like "Love Y'all" that fans can put on their backpacks.

"Each package will include QR codes that kids can scan to activate a personal message from Rae encouraging body positivity and female entrepreneurship," Toy Insider says.

Bonkers Toys calls Addison Rae "one of the most influential celebrities in the world, with over 135+ million followers across social media."

She's "a successful actress, artist, body positivity advocate and multi-faceted entrepreneur," the company said.

Of note: Forbes reported in January that Addison Rae was the third-highest-earning TikTok-er, behind the D'Amelio sisters (Charli and Dixie, for anyone living under a rock).