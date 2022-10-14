Select Similac baby products are part of a new recall. Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain lots of ready-to-feed liquid baby products, including several under its Similac brand, for potential spoilage, the company said Friday.

Why it matters: About 3 in 4 babies are fed formula by six months old as a complete or partial substitute for human milk, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

Driving the news: The announcement follows February's massive infant formula recall that led to a nationwide baby formula shortage.

Meanwhile, Abbott said the recall "equates to less than one day's worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula fed in the U.S. and is not expected to impact the overall U.S. infant formula supply."

Abbott Similac recall list October 2022

Details: The recall is for 2 fluid ounce/59 ml bottles that were manufactured at the company’s Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility and distributed primarily to hospitals, doctor’s offices, distributors and some U.S. retailers, Abbott said.

The following products are affected:

Similac 360 Total Care

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Similac Special Care 24

Similac Pro-Total Comfort

Similac NeoSure

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Yes, but: Lot numbers of the affected products are listed at Similacrecall.com.

What they're saying: "These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage," the company said in a statement.

"If spoiled product is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting may occur."

Between the lines: Abbott said the recall "does not include any other liquid or powder formula brands or other nutrition products produced in our Columbus facility or elsewhere within our global nutrition manufacturing network."

What's next: The company said it is continuing production of Similac 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter Ready-to-Feed liquid formula products for "hospitals and healthcare providers' offices on a different production line."

Similac infant formula will be produced in "alternative product sizes and formats for delivery to retail locations, in addition to increased production throughout our global manufacturing network," Abbott said.

