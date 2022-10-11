Burger King has a new Whopper for Halloween and is adding a "Ghost Detector" to its app. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Burger King is bringing the spice ahead of Halloween with the new Ghost Pepper Whopper that comes on an orange and black sesame seed bun.

Why it matters: Halloween spending is expected to reach a new record of $10.6 billion, up from last year's $10.1 billion, as participation returns to pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey.

The great Halloween comeback of 2022 continues with Burger King joining McDonald’s and Chipotle in announcing holiday specials.

Driving the news: The Ghost Pepper Whopper is now available for a limited time at participating BK restaurants nationwide, the company said Tuesday in a news release.

The burger includes spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon and ghost pepper cheese.

Burger King is usually known as the "Home of the Whopper" but said it is temporarily the "Home of the Ghosts."

Yes, but: The orange bun has "limited availability," the fast-food chain said.

Burger King's Ghost Pepper Whopper is available for a limited time. Photo courtesy of Burger King

Burger King Home of the Ghosts deal

What's next: From Oct. 17-31, Burger King will offer a "spooky way" to get a deal on tw0 Ghost Pepper Whoppers through its app.

The chain says it is adding an "electromagnetic field ghost detector within the BK App and inviting its Royal Perks Members to discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house."

A YouTube video shows the offer as two Ghost Pepper Whoppers and small fries for $10.

Flashback: This is not Burger King's first Halloween menu item. In 2018, the chain launched the "Nightmare King" with a burger and a chicken fillet on a green bun.

