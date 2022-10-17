Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available for sale at retailers nationwide. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hearing aids are now available without a prescription online and at stores across the country.

Why it matters: It's a move the White House said Monday could benefit nearly 30 million Americans and could lower average prices by as much as $3,000 per pair, according to FDA estimates.

Adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss also can buy hearing devices without a doctor's exam or audiologist fitting with the new FDA rule.

Flashback: The FDA issued the final rule in August that is now in effect, which allows over-the-counter (OTC) sales of hearing aids to adults with mild or moderate hearing loss.

Yes, but: Industry groups, like the Hearing Industries Association, have backed this move with a caveat, arguing consumers who skip seeing a doctor for hearing trouble may not get timely diagnosis and treatment for more serious problems.

Where hearing aids are for sale over the counter

The White House listed several of the retailers that are now selling over-the-counter hearing aids in its statement. Retailers have also shared more details of their plans.

Walmart hearing aids online, in some stores, Sam’s Club

Walmart said in a statement Monday that it will offer an assortment of OTC hearing aids, ranging from $199 to $999 per pair.

Products are available on the retailer's website and Walmart Vision Centers in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

Hearing aids also are available at 474 Sam's Club Hearing Aid Center locations.

What's next: OTC hearing aids will soon be available at additional Walmart vision centers nationwide, the retailer said.

CVS OTC hearing aids for sale online

CVS is selling over-the-counter hearing aids on its website starting Monday with various models and prices.

Coming soon: Hearing aids will be available in select pharmacy locations beginning in November, per the White House.

Walgreens hearing aids $799 at stores nationwide

Walgreens is selling hearing aids at stores nationwide and online for $799 per pair, the White House said.

Comparable models sold by specialists range from $2,000 to $8,000 a pair, the statement said.

Best Buy hearing aids available online

Best Buy is now selling OTC hearing devices on its website and plans to sell them in nearly 300 stores by the end of October.

Devices range from $200 to $3,000 a pair, the company said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Best Buy has rolled out an online hearing assessment tool to help users identify their specific level of hearing loss.

Hy-Vee over-the-counter hearing aids

Hy-Vee will start selling over-the-counter hearing aids this week online and in 34 locations across Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The retailer will offer four models ranging in price from $499.99 to $999.99, the White House said.

What's next: Hy-Vee plans to offer hearing aids in 100 locations by the end of the year.

More from Axios: