Student loan relief faces another hurdle as appeals court blocks program

President Biden's student loan forgiveness program has been blocked again by a federal appeals court. Photo: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal appeals court again blocked President Biden's student debt relief program on Monday.

Driving the news: The decision comes days after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program and after the Department of Education removed the application from its website.

The big picture: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued an emergency motion for “injunction pending appeal” and says the injunction will “remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States.”

The court temporarily blocked the debt relief program in October in a suit brought by six Republican states — among a growing number of legal challenges against the plan, Axios’ Shawna Chen reports.

The Biden administration said in a Thursday night filing that it was appealing the ruling of Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has already turned down two requests to block the program — one from a Wisconsin taxpayer group and another from an Indiana legal group.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.

More from Axios: