Criminal charges are “not forthcoming” against Rudy Giuliani related to an investigation of his Ukraine lobbying dealings, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Driving the news: Prosecutors said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken Monday that the grand jury investigation that led to search warrants and the seizure of Giuliani’s electronic devices has concluded.

What they’re saying: “In my business, we would call that total victory,” Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Associated Press. “We appreciate what the US attorney’s has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”

Flashback: Prosecutors were investigating whether Giuliani’s lobbying work in Ukraine before the 2020 election required him to register as a foreign agent.

The search warrants were issued in 2021.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.

