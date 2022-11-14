Giuliani won't face criminal charges in Ukraine lobbying probe
Criminal charges are “not forthcoming” against Rudy Giuliani related to an investigation of his Ukraine lobbying dealings, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Driving the news: Prosecutors said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken Monday that the grand jury investigation that led to search warrants and the seizure of Giuliani’s electronic devices has concluded.
What they’re saying: “In my business, we would call that total victory,” Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Associated Press. “We appreciate what the US attorney’s has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”
Flashback: Prosecutors were investigating whether Giuliani’s lobbying work in Ukraine before the 2020 election required him to register as a foreign agent.
- The search warrants were issued in 2021.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.
