Rudy Giuliani appears before Georgia special grand jury

Former President Trump's onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday appeared before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Giuliani is one of Trump's closest allies to be subpoenaed by the Fulton County special purpose grand jury in the investigation into the failed efforts by the former president and his team to overturn 2020 election results.

Driving the news: Giuliani arrived at the Fulton County courthouse on Wednesday morning with his attorney, Bob Costello, telling reporters that he would not talk about his testimony.

"We will not talk about this until it's over. It's a grand jury and grand juries, as I recall, are secret," Giuliani told CNN.

"They ask the questions and we’ll see," he said.

He left the courthouse after roughly six hours behind closed doors and did not speak to reporters, per CNN.

Worth noting: Giuliani also arrived on Wednesday with former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, the self-described "Black Donald Trump." Jones switched parties in 2020 to vote for Trump.

The big picture: A Fulton County judge last week ruled Giuliani had to comply with a subpoena and testify before the panel investigating the 2020 election, despite a cardiac procedure that Giuliani's lawyers said prohibited him from air travel, Axios' Emma Hurt reports.

Giuliani appeared before Georgia legislators in December 2020, outlining numerous false claims of voter fraud to call into question Biden's November 2020 Georgia victory.

Catch up quick: Giuliani was originally scheduled to testify last week, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney granted him about a week of additional time to travel to Atlanta due to his cardiac procedure.

What to watch: A federal judge ruled earlier this week that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must also comply with a subpoena and testify before the Atlanta special grand jury.

