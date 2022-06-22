Mike Collins defeats Trump-backed Vernon Jones in Georgia's 10th district

Trucking executive Mike Collins defeated former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, the self-described "Black Donald Trump," in a GOP primary runoff in Georgia's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: In this deep red eastern Georgia district, Collins is all but guaranteed to take office in November.

The big picture: Collins, whose father had been a congressman in the area, had been the favorite to win, though the two ran neck and neck in the May primary.

He scored a rare endorsement from Gov. Brian Kemp last week and outraised Jones nearly three to one.

Trump held a March fundraiser for Jones at Mar-a-Lago, but his PAC only gave Jones around $10,000.

Catch up quick: Jones switched parties in 2020 to vote for former President Trump and has since become a fixture at pro-Trump events and rallies.

Details: Jones moved to the rural 10th District from metro Atlanta earlier this year after ending a prior primary challenge against Kemp.

Jones dropped out of the governor's race to make way for Sen. David Perdue's candidacy and immediately received Trump's endorsement in the congressional race.

A string of losses among candidates endorsed by Trump in May has punctured perceptions of his dominance over the GOP for the first time in years.

