Trump endorsement tracker: Which candidates have won and lost

Note: This data includes only those races in which Axios research determined at least two candidates have a reasonable chance of winning; Data: Axios research; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Seven candidates endorsed by former President Trump were defeated in Republican primaries in the month of May alone, including four high-profile challengers in Georgia who were crushed by incumbents.

Why it matters: The string of losses has punctured perceptions of Trump's dominance over the GOP for the first time in years, raising questions about the competition he could face in a 2024 Republican presidential primary.

The big picture: An Axios analysis of Trump's 173 endorsements found his record — while still positive overall — is far weaker when candidates running unopposed or in non-competitive races are filtered out.

Eight of his candidates in competitive races have lost so far, while 19 have won.

Another 27 competitive races are still in progress, including several runoffs in Georgia and a Senate recount in Pennsylvania.

Editor's note: This tracker will be updated throughout the primaries.