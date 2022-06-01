2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Trump endorsement tracker: Which candidates have won and lost
Seven candidates endorsed by former President Trump were defeated in Republican primaries in the month of May alone, including four high-profile challengers in Georgia who were crushed by incumbents.
Why it matters: The string of losses has punctured perceptions of Trump's dominance over the GOP for the first time in years, raising questions about the competition he could face in a 2024 Republican presidential primary.
The big picture: An Axios analysis of Trump's 173 endorsements found his record — while still positive overall — is far weaker when candidates running unopposed or in non-competitive races are filtered out.
- Eight of his candidates in competitive races have lost so far, while 19 have won.
- Another 27 competitive races are still in progress, including several runoffs in Georgia and a Senate recount in Pennsylvania.
Editor's note: This tracker will be updated throughout the primaries.