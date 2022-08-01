Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The Trump-endorsed, election-denying candidate for Arizona secretary of state has raised more money than any of his competitors — including hundreds of thousands from out of state, according to a new analysis from the Brennan Center.

Why it matters: Arizona has become ground zero for election denialism, a phenomenon that will be put to the test in Tuesday's GOP primaries for governor, secretary of state and key down-ballot races.

What's happening: Mark Finchem, an Arizona state lawmaker and conspiracy theorist who marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, is part of a coalition of over a dozen election-denying "America First" candidates for secretary of state nationwide.

Finchem has raised $1.2 million so far and is polling in first place among GOP voters who have made up their mind.

Beau Lane, a Republican competitor who has been endorsed by Arizona's Gov. Doug Ducey, has raised the second-highest total at $1.1 million.

Out-of-state funds account for 59% of Finchem's itemized contributions, a higher proportion than that of any other candidate.

Zoom out: Overall, Arizona secretary of state candidates had brought in nearly $4 million through June, compared with $2.6 million for the same period in 2018.

The race has seen the largest increase in out-of-state donations for any of the six key secret­ary of state elec­tions Brennan is tracking this year — nearly four times more than in 2018.

Between the lines: The Arizona race has drawn $5.6 million in independent political spending as well, including substantial sums from dark-money groups that don’t disclose their donors, according to Brennan's analysis.

That's 12 times the state's record total for outside spending in recent secretary of state elections.

While state Rep. Regin­ald Bold­ing has raised less than $500,000 for his campaign for secretary of state, the Democrat has benefited from $2.5 million in independent spending, according to Brennan.

The big picture: Both Finchem and Kari Lake, former President Donald Trump's favored candidate for governor, have aggressively promoted the false allegations that the 2020 election was "rigged."