GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert wins primary against moderate challenger

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert — a gun-toting restaurant owner and fervent supporter of former President Trump — has won her first challenge as an incumbent in the state's 3rd Congressional District beating out state Sen. Don Coram, per the AP.

Driving the news: The primary election marked Boebert's first challenge after her surprise win in 2020 and served as a test of whether voters in the mountainous rural district wanted to keep the controversial firebrand in office.

It's another win for Trump, who had endorsed Boebert last year.

The back story: Boebert overcame a shift from Democrats to unaffiliated voters who wanted to support Boebert's opponent. Numerous political groups took aim at Boebert by supporting Coram, the New York Times reports.

Boebert has been at the center of numerous controversies since joining Congress but is one of many Republicans who see themselves as "untouchable."

The big picture: The swell of voters crossing party lines in an attempt to tamp down some of the country's most right-leaning candidates is part of a national trend, including in Georgia and Utah.

By the numbers: The 3rd District is definitively Republican — with Trump winning the district in 2020 with 52% of the vote — and the latest congressional maps have pushed the seat even further to the right.