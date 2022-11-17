Biden admin to ask SCOTUS to weigh in on student loan relief plan

The Biden administration on Thursday said in a new court filing that it will ask the Supreme Court to clear a path for its student loan relief program to take effect, the AP reported.

Driving the news: The move marks the latest attempt from the Biden administration to revive its student loan forgiveness plan following numerous legal challenges, as the pause on repayments is set to expire in December.

The Department of Justice "asked a federal appeals court in New Orleans to suspend a decision striking down Biden’s plan, and in the same filing it announced plans to ask the Supreme Court to overturn a St. Louis appeals court that halted the plan," per the AP.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a nationwide emergency motion temporarily blocking the debt relief program.

The court had also temporarily blocked the program last month in a lawsuit brought on by six Republican states — one of several legal challenges against the plan.

Context: The Biden administration warned in another court filing this week of "an historically large increase" in federal student loan delinquency and defaults without the plan.

If the program took effect, it would cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year.

President Biden has previously said more than 40 million Americans could benefit from the relief.

Of note: The Department of Education removed the debt relief application from its website last week.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.