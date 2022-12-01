President Biden delivers remarks at an event in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

The Biden administration's request to halt a Texas judge's ruling blocking its student debt relief program was denied by a federal appeals court on Wednesday night.

The big picture: The Biden administration has indicated it will appeal to the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to the Supreme Court, per Bloomberg.

The student loan forgiveness plan has faced multiple legal challenges and the Biden administration has already asked the Supreme Court to lift an emergency injunction by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit temporarily blocking the debt relief program.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled earlier this month that the student relief program was illegal after the Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit last month alleging the administration violated federal procedures.

In its brief ruling, a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit denied the Biden administration's appeal to pause Pittman's ruling, but it ordered that the appeals processs be expedited.

