Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaking in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in September 2022. Photo: Colin Myers/Claflin University/HBCU via Getty Images

The Biden administration warned in a new court filing of "an historically large increase" in federal student loan delinquency and defaults without its forgiveness plan.

Why it matters: The program's fate is still undetermined as the years-long pause on loan repayment is set to expire in December.

What they're saying: "Unless the [Education Department] is allowed to provide debt relief, we anticipate there could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," James Kvaal, the department's under secretary, said in the filing.

"This could result in one of the harms that the one-time student loan debt relief program was intended to avoid," Kvaal added.

The people most at risk of defaulting are "the approximately 18 million borrowers eligible for one-time debt relief who would have their federal student loans discharged in their entirety under the program," he added.

The big picture: The program has faced numerous legal challenges since the Biden administration announced it.

While some of the legal challenges have been dismissed, a federal appeals court upheld one lawsuit and blocked the program on Monday, just days after a federal judge in Texas struck it down

After a federal judge in Texas declared the program illegal, the Biden administration stopped accepting applications for forgiveness.

At least 26 million borrowers had already given the Education Department the information to be considered for the debt relief.

