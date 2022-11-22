President Biden delivers remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House on Tuesday announced that it is extending the pause on student loan repayments through June 30, 2023.

The big picture: The latest extension comes as the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan remains in legal limbo. The pause on repayments had been set to expire in December.

The Biden administration last week asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court ruling that blocked the program — its latest attempt to revive the program.

A federal appeals court earlier last week blocked Biden's program, after a federal judge in Texas also blocked the plan.

Some 43 million student borrowers eligible for relief are as a result stuck in financial uncertainty as litigation proceeds.

What they're saying: "I'm confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it," President Biden wrote in a tweet.

"That's why @SecCardona is extending the payment pause to no later than June 30, 2023, giving the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term," per the tweet.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.